Stipe Miocic vs. Junior Dos Santos Rematch Confirmed For UFC 211

A few weeks ago, a report surfaced from Combate indicating that the UFC was targeting a heavyweight title rematch between champion Stipe Miocic and former titleholder Junior Dos Santos for UFC 211, which is slated for May 13, 2017 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Today (Feb. 6, 2017), the fight has been confirmed by MMAFighting.com’s Ariel Helwani. According to his report, the UFC is expected to announce the bout in the coming days.

Miocic has won seven of his last eight bouts with his only loss in that stretch being a decision loss to Dos Santos in their UFC on FOX 13 main event bout, which ended up being a five round back-and-forth war. Since losing to “Cigano”, Miocic has won four straight over the likes of Mark Hunt, Andrei Arlovski, Fabricio Werdum and Alistair Overeem with all four of those victories coming by way of T/KO.

Dos Santos, on the other hand, hasn’t been as active since he fought Miocic in 2014, as he’s gone just 1-1, suffering a stoppage loss to Overeem and scoring a vintage decision victory over Ben Rothwell last April.

What do you make of this booking, and who do you expect to come out on top when these two heavyweight titans meet again?