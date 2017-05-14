Stipe Miocic vs. Junior Dos Santos Full Fight Video Highlights

Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic took one step closer to making MMA history when he tied the all-time record for title defenses at the weight class when he finished longtime rival Junior dos Santos in the first round of the main event of last night’s (Sat., May 13, 2017) UFC 211 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The champ did see some early adversity when he was repeatedly kicked in the shin, causing some swelling to open up on the champion’s leg. Perhaps knowing he was hurt, Miocic responded by pressuring dos Santos with a barrage of power punches, hitting “Cigano” with some huge ones on the fence to drop him.

The Brazilian former champion turtled and was done for, but for some reason Miocic was allowed to unload a completely unnecessary onslaught of ground and pound before referee Herb Dean stopped the bout.

Watch the full highlights of Miocic’s latest title defense right here: