Stipe Miocic Unveils Goals For Historic Championship Reign

The UFC heavyweight title has proven to be the most elusive in the history of the promotion, as it has never been defended more than two consecutive times.

This weekend (May 13, 2017), reigning heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will rematch ex-titleholder Junior Dos Santos in the main event of UFC 211 live on pay-per-view (PPV) from Dallas, Texas. Miocic will look to make the second defense of his title against Dos Santos after knocking out Alistair Overeem last September at UFC 203, but he isn’t too concerned with tying a record:

“If it happens, it happens,” Miocic told MMAjunkie. “I’m going to do it, but I’m not going to worry about it. I’m worried about him, the guy who beat me last time. If I keep winning, I’ll have a legacy. But I’m not here to make a legacy – I’m here to win.”

Miocic and Dos Santos met for the first time at UFC on FOX 13 in Dec. 2014 in a bout that ended up being a back-and-forth five round war. Both men were battered and bloodied by the time the final bell rung, but it was “Cigano” who walked away with a decision victory. That loss still haunts Miocic, but he seems poised to finish the Brazilian slugger this time around:

“Unfortunately, he beat me last time, which kills me inside,” Miocic said. “But I want to thank him at the same time because it made me better.” “I’m getting better every fight,” Miocic said. “I don’t care, if I’m getting my hands on him, it’s not going to last five rounds.”

Who do you expect to take home heavyweight gold at UFC 211 this Saturday night?