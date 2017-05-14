Stipe Miocic Finishes Junior Dos Santos in Opening Round

Stipe Miocic (17-2) has maintained his hold on heavyweight gold with a TKO win over Junior dos Santos (18-5).

Miocic was in search for his second heavyweight title defense, which would tie the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) record for 265-pounders. He did just that by flattening “Cigano.”

The two touched gloves and the action was underway. The two traded strikes. A leg kick was there for dos Santos. Miocic returned fire with a leg kick of his own. The champion charged forward and landed a left hand. He tagged the challenger with two shots.

A hard right hand crumpled dos Santos. Some ground-and-pound finished off the challenger.

Final Result: Stipe Miocic def. Junior dos Santos via TKO (Strikes) – R1, 2:22