Stipe Miocic Continues Campaign For Boxing Match With Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko is off.

The Ukrainian heavyweight, Klitschko, announced his retirement from boxing earlier today (Thurs. August 3, 2017), thus resulting in the rematch between the WBA and IBF heavyweight champion Joshua and Klitschko being cancelled. The pair met back in April when Joshua scored an 11th round knockout win to win the vacant WBA super heavyweight and IBO heavyweight championships.

Klitschko was on a ridiculous 22 fight win streak, not having lost since April of 2004 before he was handed a loss against Tyron Fury via unanimous decision back in November of 2015. He made his return against the 27-year-old Joshua in London over a year later but the result was no different. Now, after back-to-back losses the 41-year-old Klitschko has decided to call it a career.

They were scheduled to fight on November 11th from Las Vegas, which would have been Joshua’s fighting debut in the United States.

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has been trying to land a superfight inside the boxing ring with Joshua for some time, in attempt to prove who the baddest man in fighting at heavyweight really is, and after this morning’s opening due to Klitschko’s retirement, he decided to take to Twitter to make his claim yet again:

. @anthonyfjoshua looks like your schedule is wide open. No excuses, let's dance! #BaddestManOnThePlanet — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocicufc) August 3, 2017

Miocic is currently on a five fight win streak and defeated Fabricio Werdum back in May of 2016 to win the UFC heavyweight championship. He has since racked up back-to-back first round knockout wins in his first two title defenses against the likes of Alistair Overeem and former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos.