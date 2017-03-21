Stephen Thompson’s knee surgery was a success.

The No. 1-ranked welterweight’s last Octagon appearance saw him take a majority decision loss to 170-pound champ Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC 209. ‘Wonderboy’ suffered a torn meniscus in the 25-minute outing, and underwent ‘super successful’ knee surgery in South Carolina to repair the tear.

Thompson took to Instagram to update fans on his status following the operation, but was still clearly feeling the affects of the anesthesia he was administered:

Super successful surgery today! I want to thank Dr. Folk, @callahalla, and the Hillcrest hospital staff for taking care of me and for the tattoos lol!! #feelinggood #success #backatitsoon #loveyall A post shared by Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson (@wonderboymma) on Mar 21, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

FOX Sports reports that Thompson won’t be out-of-action very long after the surgery, and can resume his regular training regimes after several weeks rest and recovery. Thompson was recently called out by Gunnar Nelson’s head-coach John Kavanagh who said a match-up against the former kickboxing star interests him for his pupil.

Who would you like to see ‘Wonderboy’ take on next in his attempt to get back into the welterweight title picture?