Stephen Thompson vs. Jorge Masvidal Set For UFC 217

According to a report from MMAFighting.com, an intriguing welterweight fight has been added to UFC 217, as former two-time title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson is set to take on No. 4-ranked Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal.

Thompson is coming off of back-to-back fights against champion Tyron Woodley, but he hasn’t competed since March due to injury. His first fight with Woodley took place last November at UFC 205, and it turned out to be a five-round instant classic that ended in a majority draw. The two then rematched at UFC 209 just a few months later, although it wasn’t as entertaining as the first bout, and Woodley ended up earning a decision victory.

Masvidal, on the other hand, is coming off of a loss at UFC 211 this past May in a title eliminator against Demian Maia. Prior to that, he had won three consecutive bouts over the likes of Ross Pearson, Jake Ellenberger and Donald Cerrone.

UFC 217 is set to take place on Nov. 4, 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York City and it will headlined by a middleweight title fight between champion Michael Bisping and returning former longtime welterweight titleholder Georges St. Pierre. Bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is also set to defend his title on the card, as he’ll take on bitter rival TJ Dillashaw.