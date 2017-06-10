Wonderboy Is Open To Fighting GSP For UFC Title

Stephen Thompson is down to fight Georges St-Pierre for the welterweight title if the opportunity ever arises.

It was announced earlier this year that St-Pierre had signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC and would be making his Octagon return against Michael Bisping for the middleweight title. “Rush’s” timeframe for a return was a little too long, however, and UFC President Dana White called the fight off saying the former Canadian champ would return to his old stomping grounds of 170 pounds instead.

That’s an interesting development for No. 2-ranked Stephen Thompson, a two time welterweight title challenger, who has developed quite the friendship with St-Pierre over the years. “Wonderboy” had nothing to worry about when St-Pierre intended to challenge for the middleweight title, but now that he may be returning to welterweight, Thompson may find himself standing across the cage from his friend in the near future.

Thompson recently made an appearance on Submission Radio to discuss the topic, and admitted that he would indeed throw down with St-Pierre if it meant that the 170-pound strap were on the line (quotes via MMA Junkie):