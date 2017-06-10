Wonderboy Is Open To Fighting GSP For UFC Title

Stephen Thompson is down to fight Georges St-Pierre for the welterweight title if the opportunity ever arises.
It was announced earlier this year that St-Pierre had signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC and would be making his Octagon return against Michael Bisping for the middleweight title. “Rush’s” timeframe for a return was a little too long, however, and UFC President Dana White called the fight off saying the former Canadian champ would return to his old stomping grounds of 170 pounds instead.
That’s an interesting development for No. 2-ranked Stephen Thompson, a two time welterweight title challenger, who has developed quite the friendship with St-Pierre over the years. “Wonderboy” had nothing to worry about when St-Pierre intended to challenge for the middleweight title, but now that he may be returning to welterweight, Thompson may find himself standing across the cage from his friend in the near future.
Thompson recently made an appearance on Submission Radio to discuss the topic, and admitted that he would indeed throw down with St-Pierre if it meant that the 170-pound strap were on the line (quotes via MMA Junkie):
“You know, I’m 34 years old, and I don’t think I have the time to wait,” Thompson said. “You know, let’s say he does get that title. Question is, is he going to hold onto it? Is he going to move somewhere else? I don’t know. But my goal, and it’s something he knows, it’s always been to have that title, to win that title belt. So he is a very good friend of mine, and if that ever does happen, that’s something that I would have to talk to him about. Call him and say, ‘Listen, this is, you know, this is my goal. This is what’s happening. Do we want to do this or not?’ Blah blah blah. And mainly I think it would just kind of be up to him. I mean, he knows what my goals are. I don’t think he would be like, ‘You know what, to be honest, I don’t know.’
“Before my last Tyron fight he told me, ‘I have no interest fighting you. I’ve known you for a long time. You’re a good friend of mine. I have no interest in fighting you.’ And I was like, ‘All right, sweet.’ But then he was going up to 185 to fight Bisping. Now that I didn’t win, I’m still there and still it could be possible for me to get that title shot and fight for it again. But if he’s the champion, you know, that’s my goal, man. So it may happen.”