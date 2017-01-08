Sonnen on Rousey: She Can’t Act, Nor Should She Be Able To

After spending the majority of 2016 on the sidelines after suffering a brutal stoppage loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in Nov. 2015, former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey returned at Dec. 30, 2016’s UFC 207 only to be finished by current titleholder Amanda Nunes in 48-seconds.

Due to the fact that she’s suffered back-to-back defeats with both coming in devastating fashion, fans and pundits have argued that we may have seen the end of the “Rowdy” one inside the Octagon.

Rousey has had success outside of fighting, however, as a mainstream star and as an actress, which many had expected her to turn to after her fighting days, although former UFC title challenger and current Bellator fighter Chael Sonnen doesn’t see that happening.

“The American Gangster” recently told TMZ Sports that Rousey ‘can’t act, nor should she be able to’ act, especially if her fighting days are behind her:

“I want the best for Ronda, but we’re operating in a level of reality here. These things are all tied together. This girl can’t act, nor should she be able to, she’s not a trained actor,” said Sonnen. “She was in those opportunities because she was very famous. It’s a house of cards. If one goes, they all go.”

There is, of course, a chance Rousey continues to fight, but Sonnen feels as if her best days are behind her. He did, however, commend her for ‘drawing tickets’ and ‘giving the audience what they want’:

“I can tell you this right now about Ronda, she is in her prime right now. She is 29 years old, things are not going to get any better,” added “The American Gangster.” “So, is she a title contender in the future or ever? No, those days are long gone. However, there is something to be said for being a top 10, going out there mixing it up and seeing where your skills are, drawing tickets, giving the audience what they want. There is something to be said of that.”

Sonnen has always been outspoken, but what do you make of “The American Gangster’s” comments here?