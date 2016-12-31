Social Media Explodes With Brutal Memes After Ronda Rousey’s Loss

It’s no surprise that former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is receiving a ton of flack for her 48-second TKO loss to Amanda Nunes in the main event of last night’s (Fri., December 30, 2017) UFC 207 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

After all, Rousey showed up looking like a fighter who didn’t truly want to be in there after more than a year off following her knockout loss to Holly Holm, and it was even more concerning that she hadn’t shored some of the glaring areas of deficiency that lead to that first loss.

But with the defeat to Holm now being proved to be more than a fluke, the Internet critics are heaping vitriol upon Rousey and her choice to retain Edmond Tarverdyan as her head coach despite seemingly endless signs to do otherwise. Naturally, the brutal nature of her loss lead to some equally brutal memes being created. The first, ironically enough, was shared by Nunes herself directly after the fight.

Check them out (via FOX Sports):