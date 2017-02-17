So….Edmond Tarverdyan Isn’t Cornering Travis Browne After All

Following Ronda Rousey’s devastating 48-second TKO loss to Amanda Nunes in the main event of December 30’s UFC 207 from Las Vegas, most (if not close to all) MMA fans thought if Rousey was ever to step back into a MMA cage, she would have to ditch her longtime coach Edmond Tarverdyan in order to find anything closely resembling success.

Many also echoed that sentiment for Rousey’s boyfriend, UFC heavyweight Travis Browne, who had lost four out of his last six previous bouts under Tarverdyan’s tutelage, with his only two wins coming over two fighters who are no longer in the UFC. His fans – or at least those that were left – were happy to see news arrive that Browne was headed to Blackhouse MMA towards the end of January.

But Browne was quick to refute the notion Tarverdyan was no longer in his corner, issuing a lengthy response suggesting people just didn’t get it. Most expected Tarverdyan, for better or worse, to be in “Hapa’s” corner for his pivotal bout against surging contender Derrick Lewis in the main event of this Sunday’s (Feb. 19, 2017) UFC Fight Night 105 from Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, but apparently that’s not the case, either.

Tarverdyan will not corner Browne in the must-win fight according to MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn, who clarified it would be kickboxing champion and WSOF President Ray Sefo, along with wrestling coach Ricky Lundell, in Browne’s corner:

Travis Browne confirmed to me that Edmond Tarverdyan will NOT be in his corner at #UFCHalifax. Ray Sefo & Ricky Lundell get the assignment. — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) February 16, 2017

A strange set of circumstances to be certain, as it appeared to be nothing more than a foregone conclusion that Browne had left the troubled Tarverdyan before backing him up significantly, and now word arrives he won’t use services.

Clearly something is amiss in the Glendale Fighting Club, something that’s not surprising given the fact that Tarverdyan is facing a lengthy list of legal troubles that could see the gym being foreclosed upon.

As for Browne, he’s dangerously close to losing his spot on the UFC roster, and most would blame Tarverdyan for that mess considering the powerful slugger was one of the heavyweight division’s top fighters while under the guidance of Greg Jackson and Mike Winkeljohn.

Many will view Browne’s corner change as an overwhelmingly positive one. Will it lead to positive results against the ultra-dangerous Lewis this weekend?