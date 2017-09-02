Siyar Bahadurzada vs. Rob Wilkinson Full Fight Video Highlights

In the co-main event of tonight’s (Sat. September 2, 2017) UFC Fight Night 115 event from the Ahoy Rotterdam arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, middleweights Siyar Bahadurzada and Rob Wilkinson but on quite the contest.

Bahadurzada came into the bout off a third round submission win over Brandon Thatch at UFC 196 in March of last year. Since then he has been nursing an injury but made his Octagon return earlier today against Wilkinson. Prior to his win over Thatch, Bahadurzada suffered back-to-back losses to Dong Hyun Kim and John Howard.

Wilkinson made his UFC debut tonight as he came into the fight undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. The 25-year-old had finished his previous six fights after going the distance for the first and only time in his career back in 2013. The young man is extremely well rounded, having won six of his 12 career wins via submission and four via knockout.

The bout between Bahadurzada and Wilkinson was fairly back-and-forth early on as Wilkinson was able to get a couple of takedowns under his belt while Bahadurzada ripped off some heavy wild shots. It was in the second round, however, when Bahadurzada landed a massive combo that floored Wilkinson – and it was all downhill from there.

Bahadurzada continued a flurry of an assault on a wobbled Wilkinson before the ref stepped in to wave the fight off. After the fight Bahadurzada declared his intentions to challenge for the title soon, and noted he’s ready to step into the cage against the best 185 pounds has to offer. Here’s the fight’s finish: