Six Reasons Cyborg Should Forget About Fighting Ronda Rousey

By Tom Niston -
55
Cyborg Photo courtesy of Jason Silva for USA TODAY Sports

Invicta FC featherweight champ Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino is rapidly becoming one of the most recognizable names in the UFC after finally making her Octagon debut with two stoppages over Leslie Smith and Lina Lansberg this year.

Those two wins arguably put her in line for her long-rumored super fight with returning former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, but ‘Rowdy’ was instead booked to face current UFC women’s 135-pound champ Amanda Nunes in the main event of December 30’s UFC 207 from Las Vegas. Cyborg was understandably furious when the news was announced, posting a seething response on social media and still campaigning for the bout in very hard-charging fashion.

Justino believes she is owed the fight because of her impressive body of work, but while she may deserve a fight with Rousey, there are several mitigating factors that would strongly argue she certainly isn’t owed the oft-discussed super fight – even if it may just be the biggest MMA fight of all time if and when it does happen.

Let’s break down six of the main factors why Cyborg should forget about fighting Rousey – at least for now:

Cyborg Weight Cut

6.) The Weight Class Remains A Big Issue:

While many believe Rousey should simply meet Cyborg at a catchweight of 140 pounds to stop ‘ducking’ her, the reality is that even making 140 pounds is an extremely taxing prospect for Justino that’s undoubtedly threatening to her long-term health.

She’s fought at 145 pounds for the vast majority of her mixed martial arts career, and at times, struggled to even make that division’s limit while walking around at upwards of 175 pounds. Cyborg definitely rehydrates well and shows up to the cage several pounds heavier than the class limit, perhaps a big reason why many top 135-pound women have been hesitant to fight her.

Rousey and the UFC know this, and it’s not all that tough to understand why they would want ‘Rowdy’ to return to a title fight against the current 135-pound champ rather than one against a nearly unstoppable bulldozer who is much bigger than her. It’s completely fine that Cyborg wants to hold a significant size advantage over her opponents, and it would probably take at least a year if not more to lose the muscle necessary to meet them at 135 pounds. She’s not willing to do that, however.

That means she can’t expect fighters to meet her demands so she can be much larger than them when fight time is here.

  • ernesto chavez

    If Ms. Justino would just “walk around” at 150 lbs, instead of 175, it would be easier for her to fight at 135 lbs. Other women fighters 5’8″ tall do so why not Justino?

    • Christopher Wendle

      Because she relies entirely on having a large size advantage. She uses brute force to win all her fights that’s why. She clearly walks around heavier than 175 its just that 175 is the lowest number they can get people to believe. My guess is at least 180.

      • jamie

        Thats true. Against smith she weighed in at 139 and just 24 hours later was 164!!!! She needs that size/ bulk advantage to make up for her lack of talent

      • David

        ROnda has the same size advantage over 135ers. People love to bash Cyborg, but give Ronda a pass.

        • Christopher Wendle

          Lol no she doesn’t. Rousey walks around at 150 and cyborg walks around at 180. People dont love to bash cyborg they just speak the truth.

          • David

            Ronda does not walk around at 150. It’s ridiculous to keep regurgitating that lie. She was struggling to maintain a154 Olympic weight when she was a young Olympian in training. Her own words. She said herself on camera 160 while visibly blushing.
            Look at pictures of Ronda when she isn’t on a movie or doing a photo shoot and it’s clear she isn’t 150. Plus she never once said it.

            That lie started when she dropped 20 pounds overnight to make 135. But she was already training before that. 10 or so pounds separate the two. That’s why they were in the EXACT SAME DIVISION in Strike force. Ronda is 150 on fight night after a 135 cut.

          • Christopher Wendle

            Lol you can keep going on and on making yourself look like an idiot but she absolutely walks around at 150. It just boggles the mind that you don’t understand that she is much lighter than she was on the Olympics. At her heaviest she was almost 200lbs of pure fat and Pudge she has stated before. Anyway I’m going by what everyone who has ever seen her weighed as well as what she herself says. You are just going off pure nonsense.

            Lol @10 lbs or so separate Rousey and cyborg. Bwahaha cyborg can’t even make 145 now. Dude you have absolutely no clue what you are talking about. I guess by your logic no one can ever grow or become smaller. Smh your logic is just ridiculous. Your bias is making you look stupid. You are using the weight she was at in the Olympics when weight cutting wasn’t so important and acting as if that means something today.

            Rousey walks around at the 150 area. Cyborg walks around close to 190lbs. I’m actually shocked that this even needs explained. Simply looking at the two you can see a large and visible size difference.

          • David

            Google “ronda rousey huge”

            Ronda is not 150 pounds. She is just hiding behind the lie. F it, she has Nunes to worry about now. We shall see!!

          • Christopher Wendle

            Why would I google Ronda Rousey huge? So I can only look at things that suits your ridiculous bias and see pics of her when she was fat? You clearly don’t know what you are talking about. You don’t understand weight cuts or anything. Rousey walks around at 150 deal with it. Every single source and nutritionist acknowledge this. She could sit and eat ice cream for the rest of this year and gain 100lbs of fat and get up to 250. According to you if she then lost all that weight she would still weigh 250 because … Logic. Fighters at this level are as large as they can be and cut down to have a size advantage to fight in the weight class that they are most naturally suited for. Cyborg cant even make 145 in 8 weeks and Rousey can make 135 in a few days. That’s because she is small. She should actually be fighting at 125 but that division doesn’t exist. At any point in time you could have researched it and found multiple credible sources. What’s funny is that your source is Rousey herself for back when she was much fatter but now that she lost weight and doesn’t have near as much fat on her suddenly Rousey herself is unreliable because now it doesn’t suit your bias.

          • David

            No, you would see her on Jimmy Kimmel a few days before fighting Bethe Correa.

            Cut the b.s. Ronda walks around 160 or so. 10 pounds realistically separate these women.

            And wtf anyway? With the tiny talent pool in wmma, calling yourself the greatest then hiding behind 5 pounds is pathetic.

          • David

            She was bigger too!! Look! Nunes has reach, Rousey more muscular!!

            Told you!! Dana white and Ronda knew she was all hype!! That’s why they ducked and lied!!!

            She beat 125ers because she is BIGGER THAN THEM!!

            except Holly and nunes!!!

            Ronda is a JOKE

            WWE DON’T WANT HER NOW!!

          • Christopher Wendle

            And what shall we see when she fights Nunes? This is a discussion about her size. I don’t care that you hate her and want her to lose.

          • David

            Lmao, Reading ronda book! She says herself she STRUGGLED to maintain 154 when she was a young Olympian in training.

            Saying she walks around at 150 is asinine.

            You don’t understand weight cuts. Ronda is 150 on fight night after dolce Dalton cutting to 135 for a few hours on weight in.

          • David

            It is about her size. She developed bulimia trying to maintain 154 as a young Olympian( her own words) now you call me a hater because I repeat her own words? If she struggled to maintain 154 to the point of eating disorders as a young Olympian in training, and is now more muscular, how the F does she walk around at 150 out of training now? Use your brain!! Plus, she never once said she walks around at 150. Not once. Dana said 160 in the presser before her fighting with little Bethe Correa ON CAMERA!

            150 is made up because of UF.

          • Christopher Wendle

            Once again your logic is impeccable. I guess you always have to be at your heaviest.

            I have no clue what you mean more muscular. I don’t know what you mean by that. Yes she is more muscular but she also lost a shit ton of fat and yes Rousey herself has said she walks around at that plus many others. This conversation is too stupid to continue. I can show you dozens of links where Rousey and others discuss her walk around weight but it wont matter because you keep acting as if nothing has changed since the Olympics. My dad used to weigh 365lbs of pure fat. Now he is under 200 but by your logic that’s impossible and he must still weigh 365. Guess that means he should be fighting heavyweights right even though his body build would be naturally suited at middleweight. You don’t understand what you are talking about.

          • David

            Was your Dad in his prime AND in OLYMPIC training? Ronda was a smashing judoka, with great coaches. She wasn’t sitting on the couch when she was struggling to maintain a fight day weigh in of 154. You have proved zilch.

          • Christopher Wendle

            I already schooled you and proved you completely wrong in the other post

          • David

            And she did lose!!

            She sucks!!

            She got beat like a child!!

        • Christopher Wendle

          I can’t deal with your stupidity any more

          • David

            Why? It’s the truth. Ronda started successfully at 145, but she won’t go back even though wmma is arguably the most shallow talent pool in all sports. She claims she can beat men, why not a chic who popped 5 years ago?

          • David

            Ronda fought 154 Olympics and 145 to start mma. The women she fights in UFC (except HH ) are legit 135ers. She literally dropped weight. She was literally in the exact same division and promotion as Cyborg. Ronda dropped weight and has been beating smaller women since she beat little Meisha (but not like Nunes humiliated and destroyed Tate) the first time in Strike force.

            100% fact. She beats smaller women

          • Christopher Wendle
          • David

            That’s in training publicity photos. But you already knew that. Be well. Hit me back after the fight. If Ronda wins, I will say she is the greatest so far in wmmas short legacy. If she wins and fights Cyborg……

          • Christopher Wendle

            Thank you for proving my point that you are just a hater and an idiot. I don’t care at all if Rousey wins or loses against Nunes I could careless. I find it odd that it matters to you so much. The argument was about Rousey size. Then you claimed Rousey is so much larger than tate and I proved that they are indeed the exact same size. Tate walks around at 151 and so does Rousey. Cyborg walks around at 185+. These are facts and it’s shocking that you just keep trying to deny them. If they were heavyweights that size advantage wouldn’t be such a big deal because of how the human body is designed. You can actually get too big go fight. At that size those 35lbs is a huge huge advantage and it’s the whole reason cyborg is desperate to fight people smaller than she is. There are no top girls for her to fight that are naturally I’m cyborgs division. I feel bad for cyborg because she does want to fight but calling out smaller girls is ridiculous. Every girl she has fought has had to move up to fight her. The ufc needed a 125 division way before a 145. The only two girls I know that are skilled fighters and would be comfortable in that division are cyborg and Holly Holm but now I don’t know of cyborg can even make the 145lb weight limit anymore. They opened that division for her and it doesn’t seem like she will even be able to make 145 anymore. Cyborg took a bunch of steroids to bulk up past her natural limit. Since then she has stopped using but she still works to maintain the gains the roids gave her. It’s no one’s fault but her own

            Rousey walks around at 150 plain and simple. The fact that she fought at a higher weight before means nothing. Randy couture fought at heavyweight but is way too small to be there now. Rousey fought at 145 when women’s MMA wasn’t what it is today. The talent wasnt what it is today then and she would be far too small. There is a reason cyborg has no problem throwing around her opponents like children because she has such a size advantage.

            https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=/amp/amp.usatoday.com/story/75666560/&ved=0ahUKEwjUvPbl2fbQAhVJw1QKHbvCB-EQFgg9MAQ&usg=AFQjCNFAGql4vlgjehx0EssA6qW_eWd6CA&sig2=zGKknD4JXNVsHde3-HRauA

            I give up trying to talk sense to you.

          • David

            Odd that it matters so much? Wtf? It’s a sporting event! Most people watching cares who wins at least a little!

            I just said how I felt, just because it differs from your feelings doesn’t mean I’m a hater. Just because it’s obvious to me ronda doesn’t “walk around ” at 150 doesn’t make me a hater. I feel differently is all.

            You ronda fan boys are way too sensative!!

          • Christopher Wendle

            Bwahaha I’ve stated repeatedly that I could careless of Rousey wins or loses. Your comment that it’s obvious she doesn’t walk around at 150 is just stupid. Have you never seen another human being in your entire life?

            https://www.google.com/imgres?imgurl=http%3A%2F%2Fcelebsla.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2016%2F05%2Fronda-rousey-leaves-a-gym-in-venice-beach-05-07-2016-1.jpg&imgrefurl=http%3A%2F%2Fcelebsla.com%2Fronda-rousey-leaves-a-gym-in-venice-beach-05-07-2016%2F&docid=DRjvgcxu1-r4HM&tbnid=9SUamQrSDrXq2M%3A&vet=1&w=1250&h=1875&client=ms-android-google&bih=520&biw=360&q=rousey%202016%20pic&ved=0ahUKEwiyudKp-PbQAhVHzFQKHYEMBOoQMwg5KBQwFA&iact=mrc&uact=8

            Here is Rousey a few months ago. She is almost 5’7″ tall. That is clearly a 150lb woman without even being told. I would guess her to be 140 if I just seen her on the street. Miesha and everyone around her says miesha walks around at 151. Rousey and everyone around her says Rousey walks around at 150 and it’s clear from seeing her she does. When you see Rousey and tate together they are clearly identical in size.

            Yet you are still claiming that Rousey walks around at 175+ lbs even though you’ve already claimed she walks around at 160. You simultaneously claim that cyborg is only 10lbs heavier than Rousey and then claim Rousey weighs 160. You are all over the place and have no clue what you are talking about.

          • David

            Okay Mr Wendel. You win. Your knowledge of mma is supreme and you don’t pick sides or care who wins. Ultimate genius.

          • Christopher Wendle

            No i don’t take it personally and deny reality the way you do. I don’t know why you can’t just admit you are wrong. It is so freaking strange. Rousey is a small framed girl. The fact that you think if a small framed girl like that puts on fat then that means she is big enough to fight in a heavier division just proves you don’t understand the sport. If you ever wrestled at least or competed in Amy combat sport you would understand. Rousey giving up 35lbs to cyborg is a huge difference. I have no idea why you are so desperate to see cyborg fight a girl who is much much smaller than her but I don’t. I’d rather watch her have an actual fight against someone her own size.

            Here maybe this will help you understand. Frankie Edgar walks around at 157lbs. Look how much bigger cyborg is than a 157lb male.

            https://www.google.com/imgres?imgurl=https%3A%2F%2Fs-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com%2F736x%2F8b%2F4f%2F20%2F8b4f206b81504f14e81be0a0467ba274.jpg&imgrefurl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pinterest.com%2Fpin%2F118782508897101203%2F&docid=gE9oY5XSDLdwSM&tbnid=xIrknOS2qW9szM%3A&vet=1&w=736&h=981&client=ms-android-google&bih=512&biw=360&q=edgar%20cyborg&ved=0ahUKEwiWjZKO5PjQAhVJrFQKHQ5iC4sQMwgcKAEwAQ&iact=mrc&uact=8

            Why do you want that so badly? Do you think cyborg cant fight girls her own size? How about this why can’t cyborg fight at 185 then? Seeing how Rousey used to fight at a couple lbs lighter than she walks around at why don’t you say cyborg should fight at 185? It’s because cyborg fanboys want special privileges for her so they can watch her beat up girls much smaller than her.

          • David

            Rousey competed at 154 for day of weight ins. She started at 145 mma. Read her book for Pete’s sake!! Rousey doesn’t give 35 pounds, that’s asinine. She is not a natural 135er and again, her own book is proof. She talks about it in a full chapter.

          • Christopher Wendle

            Stop replying to me you are the dumbest person I’ve ever spoken too and the most dishonest

          • David

          • David

            Seriously. Watch her fights with Bethe and MElisha. HH was the first 135er who matched her size. Because she fought at 154 and 145 too.

            Ronda fought a whole year at 145 in strikforce with Cyborg. You argument falls short because you want to pretend Her 154 and 145 careers don’t exist. They do. She fought 154 most of her combat career and she struggled to maintain 154. It’s asinine to think she walks around at 150. You were fooled by a master duck campaign.
            145 is here now. Cyborg ready in March. Wait for Ronda next line of b.s. excuses.

          • David

            Fight State
            “Not sure how RR is making weight, because she looks like a heavyweight”

            Article with photos the week before HH fight. If you think that’s 150…… Ronda is a big, strong muscular woman. She is 150 on fight night…. easily.

          • Christopher Wendle

            No kidding she is 150 fight night. You are seriously retarded. You got completely schooled in an argument so now you keep trying to argue against things I’ve never said. Please don’t ever breed.

          • David

          • David

            Wtf?

            I never said RR walks around at 175 plus!! You apparently suffer a deficiency in reading comprehension! I merely stated fact regarding RR Olympic weight and her struggles maintaining that weight. My source, her own book. It was 154. Nothing I said can be translated to “175 plus.” You are forcing words in my mouth so they fit into your arguments. The arguments washed into your brain via genius marketing.

          • Christopher Wendle

            Yes you did say that. You said that Rousey is only 10lbs lighter than cyborg. Do I have to copy and paste your comment for you?

          • David

            Cyborg walks around,at 175, rousey who struggled to maintain 154 as a young Olympian 160/165.

            You are not using facts, so your math is off.

          • David

          • David

            She said she would be ready in March via Twitter, you obviously believe any fluff piece and don’t actually follow mma. Nobody says ronda and tate are the same size.

          • Christopher Wendle

            Face palm* you said Rousey is bigger than miesha. You said Rousey is bigger than her opponents.

            You just looked that up right after I said it. No later cyborg came out and said she would have fought in march. This was the second time she refused a fight and she said she could not make 145 in 8 weeks.

            I honestly have no clue why you say nobody says miesha and Rousey are the same size. They are the same damn size exactly. Almost to the centimeter and ounce.

            I knew I was going to regret reading your reply and I was right. Your bias has just blinded you so much that you just flat out deny what you yourself have even admitted too. You don’t realize it because you only care about defending cyborg above all else but you claiming that Rousey walks around at 160 while it isn’t true it still leaves cyborg 25+ lbs larger than Rousey. I’ve been hoping you would catch onto that on your own but nope.

            The entire argument is about how much larger cyborg is than Rousey. Youve already admitted that cyborg is much larger yet you won’t actually admit it. It’s just freaking weird.

          • David

            Ronda is bigger than meish a.

            I disagree with you, so I hate ronda and I’m dumb. Even though I say if she wins I’ll eat crow.

            We obviously watch fights for different reasons. I like to be entertained by 1 on 1 combat sports and pick a winner. If I’m wrong I enjoy the show. I’m not a fan of Aldo, but if I say I’m not and give a reason, you aren’t going to attack me personally and call me a hater!! Ronda fans get button hurt when you look at the facts and use logic instead of buying everything that comes out of Dana and the ufc marketing machines “mouth.”

            Isn’t it weird you regurgitate everything Dana and RR say regarding Cyborg and 5 pounds? When it’s a fact Ronda competed at 154 in Olympics. It’s a fact RR began her career at 145 and NEVER lost a fight. It’s a fact that Wmma is extremely shallow compared to every other products sport.

            Cyborg fights wherever a challenge is and has been for 10 years. Wmma 145 champ. World Jujitsu gold medal. Lost an awesome Muay thai fight to Baars in her third pro mma fight. It’s obvious Cyborg chases competition.

            RR has been hiding behind a belt she no longer has, and 5, freaking …. pounds. It would be different if she weren’t undefeated at 145, AND no longer holds any belt. Now she,won’t accept an interview with Cyborg questions. Now she won’t say Cyborgs name. It’s ridiculous.

          • Christopher Wendle
      • David

        Ronda size advantage didn’t work this time. You were talking about ronda…. right?

  • Juchi

    All valid points, some more so than others. However, Cyborg’s greed for a big money fight has blinded her to common sense. Although White has said Rousey will fight Cyborg if she’s victorious over Nunes, he has not said at what weight. I’m sure Rousey will still insist that Cyborg drop to 135, something she’s promised to do since 2011 but has not taken any serious steps, i.e., shedding some of that muscle mass, to do so. Rousey has a plethora of money fights to make at 135, as does Cyborg if she gets down there, but as of now, the top contenders have shown little interest in moving up to 140 to fight her. If you want the money, honey, make that weight drop. Your weight trainer says it can safely be done, but to you finally have the will power to do it?

    • jamie

      Cyborg has made a career out of excuses and shortcuts and is now banking on Rousey for the money/fame fight because as a drug cheat she cant do it herself

    • Jay O

      Ur an idiot cyborg can’t make 135

      • Juchi

        Either she or her weight trainer’s the idiot. She’s been claiming she’s going to drop to 135 since 2011 and as I said, her weight trainer has said she can safely do it.

        • David

          Still with the 135 nonsense, Juchi? You’ve seen her at 139. She can’t make the cut. Litfg already. People claim they can do something all the time, doesn’t mean it will or can happen. Seriously, it’s dead and old, but you are like a kid who can’t let it go. When is the last time Lockhart said she could safely make 135? When Juchi? She made 139 and doesn’t look like she can shed more. Enough already.

          “B…but in 2011 she said she could make 135.”

          *facepalm

  • Juchi

    Slightly off topic, but Cyborg is also always complaining why doesn’t the UFC have a featherweight division and the stock answer is the lack of depth at that weight division. A good example of that is Ediane Gomes. Previously ranked as the #3 contender at 145, Tapology now ranks her as #30 at 135. Ouch!

    • Michael Taylor

      Point of interest, a 145 ranked # 30 would beat Ronda at 145. Ronda doesn’t have the “muscle mass.” The loss to Holm was because of shedding “muscle mass” to be more feminist and being ok with how you look even if you’re not a barbie. To say cut muscle mass means turning it into fat. Why on earth would she lower her strength and not “be comfortable in the skin you’re in,” which is what rowdy stands for. Ronda’s trainers said they’d rather super fight tiny Joanna than cyborg, giving Ronda the same advantage as cyborg has on her. That my friends is called a coward. I’m 145 and have fought guys as big as 350 and won. Stop being scared and throw those hands. Simple as that.

  • Michael Taylor

    I see one reason with a long explanation. It’s kind of necessary to know how to count and write properly, if you’re going to be a journalist. This one reason is null and void. Rowdy could do the same thing McGregor did. Don’t be scared and jump up a weight class so it doesn’t effect your weight class. Especially since cyborg can’t make 135. McGregor is and will still top PPV records with the Diaz loss. The one and only reason cyborg should stop chasing rowdy, is peace of mind, Ronda is scared and will never fight her.

  • Winged Lion

    Enough with this calling out Rousey! Either make weight or STFU! She keeps insisting that RR come up in weight so she can use her ill-gotten strength to win. My God, she looks more like a man that a woman and it’s pretty obvious she’s on all kinds of magic pills and powders, lol. Yeah, I’m sure there are some people who will say RR has used PED in the past, but damn, at least she still looks like a woman, lol. A fighter should be able to fight exclusively at whatever weight they want as long as they can get there without putting themselves at risk.