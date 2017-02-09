Six Pro Wrestlers Who Failed In MMA

One of the key competitors to the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) has always been professional wrestling, even if the two have some clear and glaringly obvious differences.

Both pro wrestling and MMA feature some of the most freakishly large human beings competing inside of a ring (or Octagon), and some of those competitors have attempted to find success in both ventures. While some have been able to juggle both professions successfully (such as Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, etc.), there are some who have been…… not so lucky, to say the least.

With that being said, fight fans, let’s take a look at six pro wrestlers who tried to make the jump into the grueling world of MMA, but ultimately failed to find success…

6. Bob Sapp

We kick off our list with one of the biggest fan favorites in super heavyweight history, Bob Sapp. Sapp started off as a professional wrestler in 2001 when he competed at NWA’s Wildside show. Sapp impressed powerhouse wrestling promotion World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and was signed on as a developmental talent.

Sadly for Sapp the WCW was bought out by rival powerhouse wrestling promotion World Wrestling Federation (WWF) and Sapp was not a part of the deal. He continued his pro wrestling career for companies such as New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), making quite the name for himself in the Japanese pro wrestling circuit.

Sapp’s combat sports career began in K-1 kickboxing, where he amassed a professional record of 12-17. He also began mixed martial arts (MMA) in PRIDE with two straight wins. That didn’t last long, however, as Sapp began to struggle halfway through his career, suffering losses to the likes of Bobby Lashley, Rolles Gracie, and Aleksander Emelianenko.

He would end his career on a 13-fight loss streak, being finished in each of them. Not really Hall Of Fame worthy…….