Shots Fired: Ronda Rousey’s Demise Sparks Racism Accusations

Thought the Ronda Rousey debate was over? It’s just getting started…

After the massacre in the UFC 207 main event, all aspects of Ronda Rousey’s career have been debated. Although she remains the longest reigning UFC women’s bantamweight champion to date, her fall from grace starting at UFC 193 has been startling. Along with the scolding reaction from fans, fellow fighters have since joined in the jokes and memes. Potentially the last fight for Rousey in her storied career, the one-sided beatdown from Amanda Nunes has only increased the media frenzy around ‘Rowdy.’

Included during the whirlwind of headlines is coach Edmond Tarverdyan. Rousey’s longtime mentor received criticism after UFC 193, and since UFC 207 it’s intensified. Promoted to a whole new level during her championship reign, some are blaming the UFC for the negative reaction surrounding Rousey. Over the last two days, however, a number of media personalities have made some rather damning accusations.

The Grey Area

Releasing a statement last night, ‘Speak For Yourself’ host Jason Whitlock blasted the progressive media for their part in building Rousey’s image. Whitlock claims neither the UFC or ‘Rowdy’ are to blame, rather the mainstream outlets who hyped the ‘prettiest white girl’ during her meteoric rise.

Biased Media?

Were the numerous awards that Rousey received skewed in her favor because she is white? That’s a very deep subject indeed, and Whitlock’s already widely viewed video has caused intense debate. Another well-known face in the mainstream, but not so much to combat sports, Michael Rapaport added to the discussion this week with his own take. Appearing alongside Skip Bayliss and Shannon Sharpe, the actor claimed Nunes vs. Rousey was finished early because of ‘white girl privilege.’



“I think they stopped the fight too soon. In my opinion that was white girl privilege working at it’s finest.”

After Thoughts

During the height of her dominance, Ronda Rousey was indeed receiving insane amounts of accolades. She was even awarded the front cover of ‘Ring Magazine,’ a decision that now seems incredibly ironic. ESPY awards and all, ‘Rowdy’ was undoubtedly the first true breakthrough star in MMA history. Was it all a well-worked, race-fuelled plot all the way to the UFC 207 main event? Responding to Rapaport to TMZ, referee Herb Dean dismissed his ‘white girl privilege’ comments. Dean, who oversaw both of Rousey’s losses, simply said he stopped the fight because it was clear the ex-champion could not defend herself.