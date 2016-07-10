Six Biggest Takeaways From UFC 200

International Fight Week has finally come to an end, and it was capped off with last night’s (July 9, 2016) UFC 200 from the T-Mobile Arena, an event that was boasted as the ‘biggest, baddest card’ of all-time (as UFC President Dana White so emphatically put it).

The card went through so much throughout the months and more significantly, the last week leading up to last night, with two massive main events falling through due to extraordinarily dramatic circumstances. Featherweight champion Conor McGregor was originally set to headline the card with brash rival Nate Diaz; however, the Irishman was yanked from the card after failing to honor media obligations.

A worthy – if not equal – replacement main event was then set between heated rivals Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier and was so close to happening until Jones unfortunately was flagged by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for a failed out-of-competition drug test and was thus removed from the card.

Cormier would be docked down two notches the card against legendary middleweight Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva on two days’ notice, while the new main event pitted Miesha Tate versus Amanda Nunes in a women’s bantamweight title bout to close out the night.

The biggest attraction on the card was of course the return of ultra-popular former heavyweight champ Brock Lesnar to the Octagon.

And what a wild night it could have been…

While UFC 200 may not have exactly been the historically unparalleled event that the pre-fight promotion wanted you to believe, it was still a monumental events certainly not without its sizable share of crucial ramifications.

Let’s take a look at the seven biggest takeaways from the rollercoaster of a ride that was UFC 200…