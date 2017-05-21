Sergio Pettis vs. Brandon Moreno Set To Headline UFC Mexico City

The UFC’s return to Mexico City is set to be headlined by a bout between two rising flyweight contenders.

On August 5, 2017, a UFC Fight Night card will take place with a bout between No. 6-ranked Sergio Pettis and No. 7-ranked Brandon Moreno serving as its main event. The fight, which will be five rounds, was confirmed by the UFC earlier today (May 21, 2017).

Pettis, the younger brother of former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis, is riding an impressive three fight win streak that includes victories over Chris Cariaso, Chris Kelades and John Morago. He was scheduled to take on former Olympian and former title challenger Henry Cejudo at UFC 211 last weekend (May 13, 2017), but Cejudo was forced to withdraw from the fight just a day prior after suffering a hand injury.

Moreno, on the other hand, is riding a wave of momentum as he’s won 11 straight fights including three straight UFC bouts. The 23-year-old holds Octagon wins over Louis Smolka, Ryan Benoit and Dustin Ortiz.

Who do you expect to come out on top in this exciting 125-pound clash?