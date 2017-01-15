Sergio Pettis Spoils John Moraga’s Hometown Return In Decision Win

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) got the main card of its first event of 2017 underway with a flyweight clash in Phoenix, Arizona. Hometown favorite John Moraga (16-6) stepped inside the Octagon to do battle with Sergio Pettis (15-2).

Moraga had lost two in a row coming into the bout and was possibly on the chopping block with a loss. Pettis was in search of his third straight victory.

“The Phenom’s” streak is growing.

At the start, Moraga went for leg kicks. Pettis kept throwing out his jab and landed a left hand. They engaged in a clinch and Moraga threw a knee to the body. He pushed “The Phenom” against the fence, but Pettis got out.

Pettis kept his distance and constantly landed the jab. A cut under Moraga’s left eye formed. A hard combination landed for Moraga. Pettis took Moraga down, but he got back up.

Moraga’s back was against the fence briefly. A high kick from Moraga was blocked. They exchanged shots, but Moraga was the one on wobbly legs. Pettis dropped his opponent near the end of the round.

The second round began and a straight left hand connected for Pettis. An inside leg kick landed for Moraga. Pettis’ combination found the mark.

Moraga avoided a guillotine and took Pettis down. The fight returned standing shortly after. Moraga landed a jab followed by a right hand. He blocked a high kick. Moraga went for a single leg takedown and pushed “The Phenom” against the fence.

They separated with Pettis landed on the break. Moraga moved in for another takedown attempt. Pettis avoided it and got his back off the fence. A jumping switch kick from Pettis was blocked and the round ended soon after.

The final round was underway and Moraga went for a straight punch to the body. He landed a clean left hook. A spinning wheel kick from Pettis couldn’t find the target. Pettis got in a left hand.

He landed a jab and went for a head kick. Moraga pushed Pettis against the cage. Moraga lifted Pettis up and took him down to the mat. He threw out an elbow. Moraga went for a heel hook, but Pettis wound up in top control.

The two returned to their feet. This time, Pettis had Moraga against the fence. They broke free and Pettis popped away with his jab. A short right hand landed for “The Phenom.” He scored a takedown at the end of the fight.

All three judges scored the fight for Pettis.

Final Result: Sergio Pettis def. John Moraga via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)