Sara McMann Quickly Chokes Out Gina Mazany In Round One

Next up former UFC women’s bantamweight title challenger Sara McMann takes on UFC newcomer Gina Mazany, after originally planned opponent Liz Carmouche pulled out earlier this month.

Mazany comes into the UFC with an undefeated record of 4-0, finishing three of those contests in the first round. McMann is currently on a two-fight win streak with her most recent victory seeing her take home a second round submission win over Alexis Davis this past December.

Mazany opens up with a nice left hand but McMann immediately responds with a some good power shots of her own and takes Mazany down. McMann pours on the ground-and-pound, Mazany finds herself standing up once again but is taken down once again.

McMann establishes top position and locks in the head-arm triangle and Mazany is forced to tap to the UFC vet.

Official Result: Sara McMann def. Gina Mazany via R1 submission (head-arm triangle, 1:14)