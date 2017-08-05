Sam Alvey Earns Split Nod Over Rashad Evans In Snoozer

Sam Alvey (31-9, 1 NC) defeated Rashad Evans (19-7-1) in an uneventful bout.

Alvey and Evans went head-to-head inside the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico as part of the main card of UFC Fight Night 114.

Evans moved around at the start of the fight, while Alvey looked to gauge what his opponent was planning. “Suga” pushed his opponent against the fence. He ate a knee to the body. Evans stuck to Alvey. “Smilin'” kept fighting off the takedown attempts. Evans tried some dirty boxing to create an opening. He got his opponent to the canvas.

Alvey got up, but his opponent remained in control. They separated shortly after. Alvey looked to get something going on the feet, but Evans got away. The round ended with a clinch battle.

A leg kick was there for Evans early in the second round. Alvey was able to land a right hand. A head kick by Evans was blocked. A right hand landed for Alvey as Evans went for a takedown. “Suga” scored a takedown, but his opponent popped back up. The former light heavyweight champion remained in control.

A knee to the body was there for Alvey and he got out of the clinch. The round ended on the feet.

The final frame began and not much action happened in the first minute. A jab landed for Alvey. Evans connected with a left hook. “Suga” again held his opponent against the fence. Alvey shook Evans off. “Suga” couldn’t find the control he did in the first two rounds. A right hand landed clean for Evans. “Suga” pushed Alvey against the fence again. Alvey landed some knees. The final horn souded with Evans landed a left hand and going for another takedown.

Alvey was given the split decision win.

Final Result: Sam Alvey def. Rashad Evans via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)