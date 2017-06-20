Sage Northcutt vs. John Makdessi Set For UFC 214

Sage Northcutt’s Octagon return is set for UFC 214 in California next month (Sat. July 29, 2017).

Northcutt was previously scheduled to take on Claudio Puelles at the event, however, Puelles suffered an injury during training camp and was forced to pull out of the fight. “Super Sage” comes off of a second loss at welterweight when he was finished by Mickey Gall via second round submission.

Now the 21-year-old is dropping back down to 155 pounds and will take on John Makdessi, who comes off of a nasty first round knockout loss to Lando Vannata at UFC 206 via spinning head-kick. He has lost three of his past four Octagon appearances and has been competing in the UFC since 2011. This will certainly be a step up in competition for Northcutt, who will be taking on his first true UFC veteran inside the Octagon.

UFC 214 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on July 29, 2017. You can check out the full fight card here (bout order has yet to be determined):

– (C) Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones (for light heavyweight title)

– Cristiane Justino vs. Megan Anderson (for vacant women’s featherweight title)

– Andre Fili vs. TBA

– Jason Knight vs. Ricardo Lamas

– Renan Barao vs. Aljamain Sterling

– Alexandra Albu vs. Kailin Curran

– Josh Burkman vs. Drew Dober

– Dmitrii Smoliakov vs. Adam Wieczorkowski

– Jarred Brooks vs. Eric Shelton

– Jimi Manuwa vs. Volkan Oezdemir

– Sage Northcutt vs. John Makdessi

– Renato Moicano vs. Brian Ortega

– Sara McMann vs. Ketlen Vieira