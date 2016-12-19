Sage Northcutt Dropping Back Down To Lightweight

Sage Northcutt Dropping Back Down To Lightweight

By Mike Henken -
5
SHARE
Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Rising UFC star “Super” Sage Northcutt suffered his second Octagon loss in the co-main event of this past weekend’s (Dec. 17, 2016) UFC on FOX 22 from Sacramento, California, getting submitted by fellow rising star Mickey Gall. Not only have both of Northcutt’s UFC losses come by way of submission, but they have both come at 170-pounds as well.

With that being said, “Super” Sage announced via his official Twitter account that he would be dropping back down to his ‘real’ weight at lightweight:


Northcutt is currently 3-2 in the UFC and all three of those victories have come at 155-pounds. He opened up his Octagon career with back-to-back stoppages over Francisco Trevino and Cody Pfister. He then scored a unanimous decision victory over Enrique Marin at July 9’s UFC 200 prior to being stopped by Gall.

Who would you like to see “Super” Sage attempt to bounce back against next?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • buddy

    Brains will always win in the octagon remember Melvin Guillard he was also a really dumb super athlete, if they can drill some sub defence and more clinch defence into his pretty head Sage may be the new Eric Silva.

    • Mr. MMA

      Melvin Guillard was a good striker but he failed to evolve as a mixed martial artist with no ground game whatsoever.

      • buddy

        yeah i shouldnt say dumb but lacking in fight smarts enough to realize were your weaknesses are. Sage is a talent really he should take off 2 years and just do grappling then he could be champ one day. as it is he is the light weight eric silva all flash and promise with no direction

  • Bulgarian Squat

    this dude is trash

  • Jeff Harris

    He needs to worry less about high fiving the ring girls and more about learning how to fight …