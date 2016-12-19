Sage Northcutt Dropping Back Down To Lightweight

Rising UFC star “Super” Sage Northcutt suffered his second Octagon loss in the co-main event of this past weekend’s (Dec. 17, 2016) UFC on FOX 22 from Sacramento, California, getting submitted by fellow rising star Mickey Gall. Not only have both of Northcutt’s UFC losses come by way of submission, but they have both come at 170-pounds as well.

With that being said, “Super” Sage announced via his official Twitter account that he would be dropping back down to his ‘real’ weight at lightweight:

Sorry I didn’t win… I’ll be going back down to my real weight class 155lbs! Thanks for the support and to all that came out to watch pic.twitter.com/EUIikE8XBT — Sage Northcutt (@sagenorthcutt) December 19, 2016



Northcutt is currently 3-2 in the UFC and all three of those victories have come at 155-pounds. He opened up his Octagon career with back-to-back stoppages over Francisco Trevino and Cody Pfister. He then scored a unanimous decision victory over Enrique Marin at July 9’s UFC 200 prior to being stopped by Gall.

Who would you like to see “Super” Sage attempt to bounce back against next?