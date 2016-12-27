Rumor: Ronda Rousey Refuses To Appear At UFC 207 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

We knew Ronda Rousey was reluctant to partake in any media interviews leading up to her clash with bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes this Friday (December 30, 2016), but she may be taking it to a whole other level now.

According to MMA insider Fight Ghost on Twitter, the latest rumors coming out of Vegas are that ‘The Rowdy One’ is refusing to do the ‘fake’ weigh-ins on FS1 leading up to the bout, and will only participate in the early weigh-ins Thursday morning. As for the early weigh-ins, however, there will be no cameras allowed:

Latest Rousey rumor out of Vegas. She doesn't want to do the fake weigh-in for FS1, will only show up for real weigh-in – no cameras allowed — Fight_Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) December 27, 2016

Rousey has not seen Octagon action since suffering her first professional mixed martial arts (MMA) loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193 from Melbourne, Australia last year, in which Rousey was downed in the second round via head-kick after getting obliterated in the stand-up game by the Jackson-Wink fighter for the majority of the contest.

Now Rousey is looking to return with a vengeance as she attempts to reclaim the top of the 135-pound women’s division, when she takes on the heavy-handed knockout artist Nunes in the main event of the UFC’s final card of 2016.

Rousey has openly stated that the bout will be one of her last, so one can’t help but wonder that if she is to taste defeat for the second time in her career, retirement will be a very big possibility. What do you think about Rousey’s reluctance to participate in these events?