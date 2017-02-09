Rumor: Mike Goldberg Could Be Headed To Bellator

It may be all over for Mike Goldberg and the UFC, but that doesn’t mean the longtime voice of the promotion won’t be calling a mixed martial arts (MMA) show ever again.

After being let go from his position alongside Joe Rogan for 20 years, Goldberg got the boot after new UFC owners WME-IMG and the first glimpse of his replacement will be revealed this weekend (Sat. February 11, 2017) when Rogan, Jon Anik, and UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier handle commentary duties for the UFC 208 pay-per-view (PPV).

Goldberg stated after his departure that he would be open to calling fights for other organizations such as Bellator MMA, and according to a report from Simon Head, that may be exactly the case in the near future:

#Bellator president Scott Coker says he's talking with Mike Goldberg about potentially filling event dates PBP man Sean Grande can't fulfil. — Simon Head (@simonhead) February 9, 2017

Bellator has been known for sweeping up some of the UFC’s old talent such as their recent signings of Chael Sonnen, Rory MacDonald, Benson Henderson, and now perhaps Goldberg. If ‘Goldie’ is in fact heading over to enemy territory, it will certainly spice things up for Bellator’s commentary game.

How would you like to hear Goldberg’s voice on Bellator MMA programing? Do you think he’ll make the jump over?