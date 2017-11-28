Rumor: Conor McGregor Allegedly Involved In Dublin Bar Fight

A rumor has surfaced in Europe that Conor McGregor has extended his recent wild streak outside of MMA events and into the public.

According to a piece from The Daily Mail (via Bloody Elbow), police in Ireland say they are ‘aware’ of allegations that UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor was recently involved in a bar fight in the Crumlin suburb of his native Dublin, Ireland.

Details are sparse, as the Gardai (Irish police) have stated they are aware of the incident but have not filed a report nor had any complaints made about the alleged brawl.

However, multiple witnesses have appeared on social media claiming they witnessed McGregor in a brawl involving three other men, supposedly a young man, a man in his 50s, and an unidentified fourth man at Dublin’s The Black Forge this past Sunday night. A woman named Lisa Leonard uploaded a selfie with McGregor from what appeared to be inside the pub:

But those witness accounts appear to have not been given much credit, as a Gardai official told the Irish Independent no injured parties had filed a complaint:

‘There is no report on this matter and no complaint from any injured parties, patrons of the pub or the pub itself and no statements were taken.’

McGregor has recently made headlines for rushing the cage at Bellator 187 in his native Ireland and shoving referee Marc Goddard before slapping a security guard, inciting a wildfire of discussion of whether or not the UFC star, who has yet to defend his UFC title since winning it in November 2016, has grown too big for the sport after the UFC failed to punish him for the outburst.

He’s stated he wants a promoter’s stake if and when he returns to the Octagon, and was allowed to take the entirety of 2017 off to focus on a circus of a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, where he was finished in the tenth round in what was most certainly a huge financial windfall for the UFC despite coming at the expense of perhaps the whole year’s pay-per-view receipts.

McGregor appears content to flaunt his fame and money all over the world while doing whatever he pleases outside of actually defending his title, and his UFC return, despite being one of the most discussed topics in the sport, still remains highly unknown.

As for the reported bar brawl, there’s far from enough evidence to condemn McGregor for any potential actions at this point, but it’d be nice to read something that actually had to do with his accomplishments in MMA than another outburst.

What are your thoughts on his ongoing saga?