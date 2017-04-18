Rose Namajunas: I’ve Been Knowing I’m The ‘Next Ronda Rousey’

A few years back, UFC President Dana White said that the next Ronda Rousey was competing on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season 20 and he was talking about No. 4-ranked women’s strawweight contender Rose Namajunas.

Unfortunately, Namajunas ended up being submitted by Carla Esparza in the inaugural UFC 115-pound title fight, which served as the show’s finale. Since then, she has won three of four, with her most recent victory coming in the form of an impressive submission win over Michelle Waterson in the co-main event of last weekend’s (April 15, 2017) UFC on FOX 24.

With a title shot potentially looming on the horizon, “Thug” Rose appears to be in peak form and as far she’s concerned, she has always been the next Ronda Rousey:

“I’ve been knowing that,” Namajunas told TMZ about being the successor to Ronda Rousey. “It’s just a matter of whether or not people like me.”

Rousey has obviously experienced quite a fall from grace as of late and it’s unclear whether or not she’ll ever fight again. Either way, she remains as the biggest star in the history of women’s MMA and Namajunas appears to be on her way towards becoming a star as well.

Do you see “Thug” Rose as a future champion?