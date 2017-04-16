Rose Namajunas Hands Out Her Online Passwords After Big Win

No. 4-ranked UFC women’s strawweight contender Rose Namajunas bounced back in the co-main event of last night’s (April 15, 2017) UFC on FOX 24 with an impressive submission victory over former Invicta champion Michelle Waterson.

Although she admits that she made a few mistakes in the opening round, “Thug” Rose said that she was simply ‘flowing’ in the Octagon:

“I just was flowing out there,” Namajunas said at Saturday night’s post-fight press conference. “I felt like I made a few mistakes in the first round, but I just had to stay calm and go back to the corner and take a deep breath. And the second round, I knew it was gonna come together.”

When all was said and done, Namajunas appeared to have shut down Waterson, which she said was the plan:

“Shutting down people’s best weapon is definitely the key to beating your opponent, and that was kind of my way of doing that,” Namajunas said. “I actually planned on doing that beforehand because I knew she was going to do that. I know the Jackson camp, they like to attack the knees like that a lot. Jon Jones is pretty notorious for that. It still was messing me up, too. I knew she was gonna do it, but it was just really quick and it was kinda throwing me off just a little bit, but I just made it up in my mind that that wasn’t gonna bother me. It’s just a defensive tactic. I’m not gonna let that break me and I’m gonna break her with it, knowing that it’s not bothering me.”

In the aftermath of her impressive victory, Namajunas made it clear that she would like to take on the winner of UFC 211’s title bout between champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and challenger Jessica Andrade. In fact, she even changed her online passwords to be in sync with her goals of becoming the next 115-pound titleholder:

“There’s no need to get too specific right this second, but I changed all my e-mail and computer passwords to ‘And New 2017,’ so that’s what I have in mind, just that general goal. So, (I want to be champion) sometime before the year’s over with, but I don’t want to put a specific stamp on it yet.”

Do you see Namajunas claiming gold by the end of the year?