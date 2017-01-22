Rory MacDonald Responds To Paul Daley’s Fight Challenge

Bellator’s roster of talent continues to expand, but last night we saw the welterweight division shaken up. UFC, Strikeforce and Cage Rage veteran Paul Daley was back, and he left a trail of destruction in the co-main event. Facing the dangerous ‘Irish Bad Boy’ Brennan Ward, ‘Semtex’ put on a striking clinic. After a spinning elbow to separate the clinch, Daley unleashed a flying knee with devastating intentions. Once it landed, Ward fell flat to the canvas, later being carried out by stretcher.

Having signed Rory MacDonald in 2016, BMMA has a lot of interesting fights to make now. Already a force at welterweight is English striker Michael ‘Venom’ Page, and Daley’s highlight reel knockout adds to the intrigue. Following his first round win at Bellator 170, Daley quickly challenged MacDonald to fight him.

Where You At, Rory?

Claiming he’d KO his fellow UFC veteran, ‘Semtex’ spurred a response from MacDonald. Since signing with Bellator in August last year, ‘Red King’ has been without an opponent. Possibly taking some time to recover from his bloody UFC wars, MacDonald has been making media appearances for BMMA. Here’s what ‘The Canadian Psycho’ said in response to Daley:

when #pauldaley says he will ko rory macdonald inside a @BellatorMMA cage https://t.co/gc5jEaiWx0 — Rory MacDonald (@rory_macdonald) January 22, 2017

Venom Also Reacts

Keeping with the 170-pound Bellator picture, Michael Page also had something to say about Paul Daley. Seeing the similarities between Daley’s KO of Ward, and his own against Cyborg, ‘Venom’ had the following to say:

Interesting ???? I think someone has been studying my videos — Michael Venom Page (@Michaelpage247) January 22, 2017

Fights To Make

It’s time for Bellator to continue making big fights, Daley vs. Ward was a good start for the welterweight category. The ‘circus era’ of Bellator needs to become a thing of the past if they want to get up there with the UFC. Ironically it’s some of the UFC’s former stars who have been, and could well make that a reality. Fights to make for Paul Daley? Page or MacDonald, but given recent trends, the Canadian is more likely, even though he hasn’t fought in six months.