Ronda Rousey Hires New Nutrition Coach – Is A UFC Return To Follow?

We’ve seen hardly any word from former UFC champ Ronda Rousey save for a canned statement and cryptic social media post in the months after her first-round TKO loss to current champion Amanda Nunes in the main event of December 30’s UFC 207 from Vegas.

MMA’s formerly outspoken queen did sign on for a guest spot on NBC’s “Blindspot,” yet no official word about the future of her fighting career has been heard nor seen from her or anyone on her team. A bit of news that may suggest the superstar could be mulling another comeback to mixed martial arts surfaced this week, however, as Dan Garner Nutrition posted a welcoming post to Rousey on Instagram (via MMA Mania) last night.

Garner expressed his understandable excitement at having Rousey and on his team, and hinted at big things in the remainder of 2017:

“Wanted to give a good welcoming post to Ronda Rousey who has just recently joined the team, and is all set for the comprehensive nutritional programming process with myself. Excited to have her on board and to accomplish some great things with her this year.”

Just what those “big things” are remains unclear, however, and with Rousey’s heavily blasted head trainer Edmond Tarverdyan being dubbed the villain for most of her rapid decline, Rousey’s nutrition hasn’t exactly been discussed as a main cause after she showed up to UFC 207 looking ripped and in shape but got run over anyway.

Rousey had previously worked with famed nutrition and weight-cutting guru Mike Dolce. No details have arisen as to why she chose to stop relying on Dolce for her nutrition.

Still, it could signal that ‘Rowdy’s’ at least ready to continue her career after two significant setbacks, and that can only be good news for the star-hungry UFC and MMA as a whole.