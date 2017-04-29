Ronaldo Souza Undergoes Surgery To Fix Pectoral Rupture

Top UFC middleweight contender Ronaldo Souza underwent surgery on Thursday morning in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Souza, who recently suffered a TKO loss to Robert Whittaker in Kansas City, suffered a pectoral rupture during the bout at UFC on FOX 24.

The surgery lasted for two-and-a-half hour surgery at the Victoria hospital, and his doctor Rickson Moraes deemed it a success.

“Alongside with Dr. Rickson, I decided to undergo surgery to heal this injury once and for all,” Souza stated in a release. “I’m feeling relieved. I’m already recovering well, and I’ll move one step at a time towards my comeback to training and to the Octagon. I’ll be back soon, stronger and even hungrier to fight., hungrier to win.”

The medical team will be able to provide a timetable for Souza’s return to training once he starts physical therapy.

Souza was looking for a title shot at the UFC middleweight championship after winning seven of eight bouts while in the UFC. He still needs to work his way back up after his surprising loss to Whittaker, which will be a long journey with the division being backlogged.