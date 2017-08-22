Rocky Marciano’s Son Comments On Floyd Mayweather’s Boxing Record

After defeating Andre Berto via one-sided decision in Sept. 2015, Floyd Mayweather extended his professional record to a perfect 49-0, tying heavyweight great Rocky Marciano on all-time record lists. He then, however, announced his retirement.

Now, Mayweather is just days removed from his fiftieth fight, as he’s come out of retirement to take on UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. The bout is set to take place this Saturday (Aug. 26, 2017) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Many have criticized the bout given the fact that McGregor has never competed in a professional boxing match, and Marciano’s son, Rocky Jr., doesn’t even think it should count towards “Money’s” record:

“No matter what happens, I don’t think it should go toward Mayweather’s professional career (record), win or lose,” Marciano Jr. told USA TODAY Sports. “This fight to me isn’t a true boxing match,” he added.

Marciano Jr. also implied that his father fighting at heavyweight makes the accomplishment all the more impressive:

“Heavyweights, most of them, hold the highest knockout percentage for a reason,” Marciano Jr. said. “They’re bigger, they’re stronger and one punch can take a heavyweight out. So it’s a lot more difficult to stay undefeated than it is for someone in the lower weight class, where it can be more of a type of match where you’re just outpointing your opponent.”

As far as the bout between Mayweather and McGregor goes, Marciano Jr. admits it’s a bout he’s not too interested in:

“It’s not a fight that I’m interested in,” he said. “I see the interest in it, but I don’t think it’ll be an interesting fight.”

