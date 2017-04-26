Robert Whittaker Plans To Wait For Winner Of Bisping-St. Pierre

No. 3-ranked UFC middleweight contender Robert “The Reaper” Whittaker has established himself as a legitimate threat in the 185-pound division after winning seven consecutive bouts, with his last two victories coming by way of T/KO. His most recent win marked the biggest of his career, as he knocked out No. 5-ranked Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza at UFC on FOX 24.

With his recent streak, “The Reaper” feels as if he’s deserving of a title shot. In fact, he’s willing to wait for the winner of the upcoming title fight between champion Michael Bisping and Georges St. Pierre, which is expected to take place later this year:

“I don’t see why I should,” Whittaker said when asked whether he would take another fight while Bisping takes on GSP, per Matt Bungard of The Sydney Morning Herald. “Bisping has said I’m the No.1 contender, so I don’t see a reason for me to fight until he’s done with Georges. “I did something on the weekend that nobody in the top ten has ever done. I took [Souza] and I stopped him in devastating fashion.”

Continuing on, Whittaker said that he’s now ‘unstoppable’ and he attributes this feeling to losing back-to-back fights in 2014, which forced him to re-evaluate his career:

“That set a change in motion, it really did,” Whittaker said. “It made me sit back on my heels and go ‘what do I need to change, what do I need to do?’ I corrected everything. I stopped going away from home, I surrounded myself with smart people and people who care for me, and now I have the best team in the world. I’m unstoppable.”

Whittaker’s confidence appears to be at an all-time high, as he even went as far as to say that ’no one’ can stop him:

“No one, that’s my honest belief. Everyone doubted me with Jacare and I put him away. I’m in top form and I think people don’t realise that we down here are legit, we’ve got skill sets and we’re good fighters.”

Do you feel as if the 26-year-old Whittaker has what it takes to be a UFC champion?