Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone Full Fight Video Highlights

In one of the most anticipated fights of the year, former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler met former lightweight title challenger Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone head-to-head in the middle of the Octagon.

Lawler hadn’t seen the inside of an Octagon since losing his then-170-pound title in the main event of UFC 201 to Tyron Woodley a year ago via first round knockout. The knockout artist is looking to get back on the winning track after having a five fight win streak snapped.

Cerrone also recently had a winning streak scrapped when he was knocked out by Jorge Masvidal late this past January. Prior to his loss, “Cowboy” racked up four straight finishes over the likes of Alex Oliveira, Patrick Cote, Rick Story, and Matt Brown. With a potential win over a former dominant champion such as “Ruthless” he could jump right into the 170-pound title picture.

Right out the gate Lawler brought the fight to “Cowboy,” who ate some big shots from the former welterweight champ, but paid him back for it with some zingers of his own. After a great back-and-forth match, the judges felt that it was “Ruthless” who did enough to earn the decision win.

You can check out the full fight video highlights here: