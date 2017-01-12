Robbie Lawler Parts Ways With American Top Team

After multiple reports surfaced earlier on Wednesday (Jan. 11, 2016), MMAFighting.com has confirmed that former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler has left American Top Team, which is known as of the best mixed martial arts camps in the world.

Lawler, who spent the majority of his early days training at the legendary Miletich Fighting Systems, relocated to Coconut Creek, Florida and made the jump to ATT in 2012. He became the first ATT-trained fighter to win UFC gold when he scored a decision victory over Johny Hendricks at Dec. 2014’s UFC 181 to win the promotion’s welterweight title.

The “Ruthless” one would go on to defend that title twice with memorable decision victories over Rory MacDonald and Carlos Condit before suffering a brutal first round knockout loss to reigning divisional kingpin Tyron Woodley last July.

Lawler’s next fight isn’t booked as of now, although he did momentarily agree to terms for a fight with Donald Cerrone at this past November’s UFC 205, but he elected not to fight after deciding that he needed more time to recover from his loss to Woodley.

As of now, the ex-champion has yet to comment on leaving American Top Team, and it’s unclear which camp he’ll head to next.

Stay tuned to LowKickMMA as more details regarding the story unfold.