Robbie Lawler Outlasts Donald Cerrone, Dedicates Win To Matt Hughes

A highly anticipated welterweight slugfest between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and former champion “Ruthless” Robbie Lawler preceded the trio of title fights tonight (Saturday, July 29, 2017) at UFC 214.

Lawler came out firing, looking to put Cerrone away early. But “Cowboy” refused to crumble, and came back throwing head kicks, elbow, and punching combinations to make the first round tightly contested. Lawler continued to move forward and fire away.

Lawler largely took the second round off as Cerrone continued to look for head kicks, elbows, and punching combinations.

Lawler again came out ferociously in round three. The two battled tooth and nail down the stretch, exchanging knees, kicks, and punches upstairs.

In the end, Lawler would take a unanimous decision with 29-28 scorecards across the board in a possible Fight of the Night.