Rob Font Submits Douglas Silva de Andrade in Dominant Showing

Rob Font (14-2) turned in a dominant performance against Douglas Silva de Andrade (24-2, 1 NC) at UFC 213 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (July 8).

A leg kick from de Andrade got things started. Font drove in for a takedown and got it. Found dropped down an elbow and de Andrade forced Font to go to full guard. Font wasn’t able to hold his opponent in a guillotine choke for long and the fight resumed standing.

Two leg kicks by de Andrade were out of range. Font landed a knee to the jaw. Time was called for an inadvertent eye poke by Font. The action resumed and both men touched gloves. A body kick was there for de Andrade. Font went for another knee. A left hook was countered by Font. The horn later sounded with a guillotine attempt by Font and it was a clear round for him.

A few jabs found the mark for Font early in round two. More strikes started landed for de Andrade than in the opening frame. Font used his hands to set up a knee to the body. He jabbed his opponent and landed some knees to the body. He dropped his opponent with a right hand. A series of strikes ended with a takedown from Font.

Font locked in a guillotine choke as his opponent went for a slam. He forced the tap.

Final Result: Rob Font def. Douglas Silva de Andrade via submission (guillotine choke) – R2, 4:36