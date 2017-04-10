Road To The Octagon: UFC on FOX 24

Hot on the heels of last weekend’s UFC 202 from Las Vegas, the UFC now rolls on with UFC on FOX 24, which takes place this weekend (Saturday, April 15, 2017) at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The UFC Fight Pass prelims begins at 4:30 p.m. ET with five bouts then continues on FOX at 6 p.m. ET with four bouts. The main card airs at 8 p.m. ET with four bouts.

A UFC Flyweight Championship match between current champion Demetrious Johnson and Wilson Reis will headline this event. This fight was originally booked for UFC 201, but Johnson pulled out due to an undisclosed injury and the bout was scrapped. Rose Namajunas vs. Michelle Waterson in a women’s strawweight bout will co-headline this event. Rounding out the main card is Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Robert Whittaker in a middleweight bout and Jeremy Stephens vs. Renato Moicano in a featherweight bout.

The UFC just released the traditional “Road to the Octagon” video segment for the card. Watch the full Johnson vs. Reis video here: