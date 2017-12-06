Rumor: Whittaker vs. Rockhold Targeted For UFC Perth

With news recently breaking that Georges St. Pierre may in fact never defend the middleweight title he won via third-round submission over Michael Bisping last month at UFC 217 in New York City, the UFC has some decisions to make, and it looks as if the promotion has an idea in mind.

According to MMAFighting.com’s Ariel Helwani, the UFC is targeting a bout between interim champion Robert Whittaker and ex-titleholder UFC 221, which is set for February in Whittaker’s home country of Australia:

Preliminary talks are underway to book Robert Whittaker vs. Luke Rockhold for UFC 221 in Perth, Western Australia, sources say. Not 100% just yet, though. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 6, 2017

If St. Pierre vacates his title, it’s very possible that a bout between Whittaker and Rockhold would be for the undisputed championship.

The 26-year-old Whittaker is currently riding an incredible eight-fight winning streak, most recently defeating Yoel Romero at UFC 213 last July to secure the interim strap.

Rockhold, on the other hand, was sidelined for some time due to injury after shockingly being knocked out by Bisping at UFC 199 in June 2016, but he returned this past September to score a stoppage victory over former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) champion David Branch.

