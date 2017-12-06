Home UFC Rumor: Whittaker vs. Rockhold Targeted For UFC Perth

Rumor: Whittaker vs. Rockhold Targeted For UFC Perth

By
Michael Henken
-
3
SHARE

With news recently breaking that Georges St. Pierre may in fact never defend the middleweight title he won via third-round submission over Michael Bisping last month at UFC 217 in New York City, the UFC has some decisions to make, and it looks as if the promotion has an idea in mind.

According to MMAFighting.com’s Ariel Helwani, the UFC is targeting a bout between interim champion Robert Whittaker and ex-titleholder UFC 221, which is set for February in Whittaker’s home country of Australia:

If St. Pierre vacates his title, it’s very possible that a bout between Whittaker and Rockhold would be for the undisputed championship.

The 26-year-old Whittaker is currently riding an incredible eight-fight winning streak, most recently defeating Yoel Romero at UFC 213 last July to secure the interim strap.

Rockhold, on the other hand, was sidelined for some time due to injury after shockingly being knocked out by Bisping at UFC 199 in June 2016, but he returned this past September to score a stoppage victory over former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) champion David Branch.

Do you like this fight?

NEXT: Anderson Silva’s Team Blames Tainted Supplement For Failed Drug Test

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • OneFootFriendly

    Its absurd.

    They shouldn’t be scheduling anymore fights between the two 185 belts already,
    other then in between the two 185 belts.

    One way or the other.
    Drop it,
    defend it,
    set it on fire?

    Turn it into a guacamole bowl?

    I’ve got a sinking feeling,
    that under the new management,
    UFC is being run by people without much respect for it as a sport.

    • OneFootFriendly

      Do the right thing fat gsp,
      walk away.

      Just drop the belt.
      And I’ll give you safe passage through the wasteland.

      Just walk away.
      Tell them that your booty just doesn’t have the natural frame for 185,
      and you’re going back to hunting for canadien dinosaurs.

      Cut the loses to your reputation already.

  • Bill Wolf

    Whittaker versus Rockhold in Perth is the right fight in the right place. Bring it on.

  • Draven

    Yes, I like that ideas.

    Book it!