Report: Las Vegas Arena Holding Date For Mayweather vs. McGregor

Floyd Mayweather recently said that he was officially coming out of retirement for a boxing match with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, a potential super fight that has been discussed for well over a year now.

While it’s still unclear whether or not the fight will actually take place, it appears to be closer than ever to a reality. Mayweather expressed interest in boxing the “Notorious” one in June and Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena seems to be following “Money’s” lead.

According to a report from FloCombat, the T-Mobile Arena has put June 10, 2017 on hold to host Mayweather vs. McGregor. This certainly doesn’t mean that the fight is official, but it is indeed a step in the right direction in terms of the fight actually coming to fruition.

Mayweather has remained in retirement since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Andre Berto in September 2015, but he has said repeatedly that he was willing to fight McGregor. The Irishman, on the other hand, is coming off of a stoppage victory over Eddie Alvarez at last November’s UFC 205, but he hasn’t competed since as his girlfriend Dee Devlin is preparing to give birth to the pair’s first child.

Do you believe that Mayweather vs. McGregor will actually take place?