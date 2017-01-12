Report: Stefan Struve Out Of Fight With Junior Dos Santos

Heavyweight veterans Junior “Cigano” Dos Santos and Stefan “Skyscraper” Struve were scheduled to do battle for a second time in the main event of Feb. 19’s UFC Fight Night 105 from Halifax, Canada, but according to a report from Combate, Struve has been forced to withdraw from the fight due to an injury.

The UFC has yet to confirm the news, but the report has indicated that Struve suffered a shoulder injury. It is unclear whether or not Dos Santos will remain on the card and whether or not the promotion will be able to find a replacement opponent for the Brazilian slugger.

Struve is currently riding a two fight win streak that includes stoppage victories over the likes of Antonio Silva and Daniel Omielanczuk. A win over Dos Santos would’ve skyrocketed the Dutchman towards the top of the heavyweight title picture.

Dos Santos, a former champion, on the other hand, has split wins and losses in his last six bouts. That stretch includes victories over Mark Hunt, reigning champion Stipe Miocic and most recently Ben Rothwell. The losses during that time period have come to former champion Cain Velasquez and Alistair Overeem.

“Cigano” looked to return to form against Rothwell last April and he’ll likely be looking for a big fight in the wake of Struve’s injury.

Stay tuned to LowKickMMA as more details regarding the situation unfold.