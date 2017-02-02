Report: Nick Diaz Turns Down Demian Maia, Then Maia Turns Down Masvidal

There really is only one solution…

Earlier this week, fans were teased about a potentially amazing fight. Featuring two of the best grapplers in UFC history, Dana White said he was ‘working on’ Nick Diaz vs. Demian Maia. The UFC president also said that if Diaz didn’t want that fight, he would get working on Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal. After ‘Gamebred’ took care of business against Donald Cerrone in Denver, it appeared that a litany of great fights were available.

“I just reached out to (Diaz’s team) and said what do you guys think about a fight with Demian Maia? I haven’t heard back from them yet,” White said. “If Nick doesn’t take it, I’ll give it to (Jorge) Masvidal.”

Those were White’s words just two days ago, he also indicated that Diaz had already turned down a fight with Robbie Lawler. during an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Masvidal says Diaz has refused the Maia fight, and now Maia has refused to fight Masvidal.

Basically Everyone Is Turning Down Fights

“People are already turning fights down. Demian Maia didn’t want this. They offered him the fight, and he didn’t want it. I guess he wants to sit out. So I want to fight these top-10 dudes. Give me the toughest dudes you’ve got.”

Although a rather obvious and potentially incredible fight would be Diaz vs. Masvidal, its clear that Nick is waiting on one of those really ‘big’ fights. Rest assured though, Masvidal’s social media war with Neil Magny could well yield the fruits of a fight. According to ‘Gamebred,’ he has some beef brewing with Magny behind the scenes:

Masvidal vs. Magny?