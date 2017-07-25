Nevada Gambler Bets $150,000 On McGregor To Beat Mayweather

Originally, Floyd Mayweather opened up as a major betting favorite to beat UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in their upcoming Aug. 26 boxing match in Las Vegas, Nevada, and for good reason, as McGregor has never competed in a professional boxing match.

Mayweather, on the other hand, is a former five-division world champion, and the former pound-for-pound king. His professional record stands at a perfect 49-0, and he’s outclassed some of the very best boxers of this generation. Many are expecting “Money” to run through the “Notorious” one on fight night, but the betting lines have changed dramatically since the fight was first announced.

Mayweather is far less superior a favorite over McGregor then he once was, and that’s due mainly in part to the amount of money being put on the brash and outspoken Irishman. In fact, ESPN’s Darren Rovell recently reported that a $150,000 bet was placed on McGregor:

A bettor in Nevada placed $150,000 today on Conor McGregor to beat Floyd at a @WilliamHillUS sports book. If Conor wins, he’ll net $662,500. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 24, 2017

Also, according to ESPN.com, the majority of bets appear to have initially been placed on McGregor:

“At Caesars Palace sportsbooks, 140 of the first 144 bets were on McGregor, who was paying back around 5-1. Almost all of the early action was small and placed by recreational bettors. One sportsbook manager described it as ‘square-a-palooza.’”

Are you surprised by this trend, and who do you expect to come out on top on fight night?