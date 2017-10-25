Report: Jon Jones’ Latest Drug Test Shows Interesting Results

The Jon Jones saga continues.

Despite the fact that he has been stripped of the UFC light heavyweight title and removed from the official UFC rankings after his latest failed drug test, he is still in the United States Anti-Doping Agency’s (USADA) drug testing pool.

Jones failed an in-competition drug test at UFC 214. Due to that failed drug test, Jones has been provisionally suspended by USADA pending a full investigation by the CAC (California Athletic Commission).

Jones defeated Daniel Cormier by third-round TKO in the main event of UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, California on PPV (pay-per-view) to regain the title. Jones tested positive for Turinabol.

Despite his success in the sport, he has had a long string of incidents that not only cost him money but opportunities to build his legacy.

Jones has been stripped of three different UFC belts (also a record) and failed multiple drug tests by USADA to go along with myriad legal troubles outside of the cage.

Jones is facing a possible four-year suspension that even his own coaches say could end his career. He’s a two-time light heavyweight champion and the youngest fighter to ever hoist UFC gold. His first run as a UFC champion featured eight title defenses, tied for third-most of all time.

If you recall, UFC health and performance vice president Jeff Novitzky has gone on record by stating that Jones’ latest case is still being investigated.

Based on a recent tweet from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Jones is still being tested and that his latest sample came back clean.