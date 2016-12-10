Joe Rogan To Receive New Commentary Partner In 2017

Joe Rogan To Receive New Commentary Partner In 2017

By Rory Kernaghan -
27
SHARE

In late 2015, news emerged that Joe Rogan was unsure of his future with the UFC. Officially Rogan’s first show for the UFC was in 1997 at UFC 12, but he literally did it for free tickets and beers for his friends. In 2002, the stand up comic became color commentator and accepted pay for the job. Since then, his partnership with Mike Goldberg has become a classic odd couple scenario. Hearing of the UFC’s heavily rumoured sale, Rogan was quoted as saying he was unsure of his future with the promotion.

Earlier this year Rogan signed a new contract with the UFC, but then an interesting moment during his podcast last week cropped up. Eddie Bravo accidentally asked who Goldberg’s replacement would be. Although they tried to quickly backtrack, it was already out there. The old saying ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ doesn’t quite apply. After countless successful events, albeit filled with a few classic bloopers, the new ownership has ushered in the winds of change. Unfortunately for Goldberg, it sounds as though he will be part of that change.

joe rogan mike goldberg ufc mma fail

It Is ALLLL OVER!

Goldberg’s trademark sayings are likely to become a part of MMA history very soon Appearing on Sportsnet.ca for an interview this weekend, UFC president Dana White revealed he’s working on Goldberg’s replacement:

“This has been my dream to assemble this dream team of commentating and I’ve wanted this guy for years and I’m working on it and it’s going to happen,”

“Joe Rogan in my opinion is the greatest to ever do it,” White added. “The greatest ever to call fights. HBO is very cocky and arrogant in their [boxing] production — but they deserve to be; they do it well and everything else — but Joe Rogan is the greatest to ever call fights in a combat sport.”

Mauro-Ranallo-Bas-Rutten[1]

Options

White has spoken in the past about his high regard for Mauro Ranallo as a fight caller. The ex-Pride FC commentator would make a great addition to the UFC’s commentating booth, or maybe Bas Rutten is being lined up. As WME-IMG looks to change the UFC irreversibly, will it be for the better in the long run?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • aFriendlyAgenda

    The only people more “annoying” then Goldy (I dont really find him all that annoying),
    the voice schiavallo, bas rutten and mauro renallo.

    Renallo isn’t too bad, I’ve just never been fond of him as a character.
    Hers just kind of there. Goldy’s at least got character.

    Admittedly Bas and the voice DO have character,
    but so does charles manson.
    They’re both helter skelter on my ears.

  • Nick James

    Bas Rutten would be an amazing replacement

    • Julio Lawrence

      no, he’s just as bad as goldie if not worse

  • Murderous1

    Bas for President Goldy he does try hard but more funny than accurate Joe knows his stuff but if he is biased he can and does sway those dumb judges not fair

    • Micah Taulbee

      The judges can’t hear the commentary so this doesn’t make much sense.

      • Murderous1

        Oh really

    • Wade Dewell

      Wme wantsvto make ufc wwe. Rankings will be dropped eventually or just fake fluff as money fights and wwe bullshit antics and drama will preveil…. look it up wme wants to move away from being a serious fight league and into the ENTERTAINMENT SIDE OF THINGS…. get ready for more disrespectful trashtalking wwe wannabe douchebags with a god complex like mcmouth…… i can hardly stand ufc. My buddies no longer get together and order ufc ppv because i their words the league has become pretty gay…. they are sick of the fake animosity and wwe shenanigans. What gets you fights inst your record or your place in the rankigs its your wwe promo that matters….

      • Chris Brown

        It’s gonna be Jim ross

    • aFriendlyAgenda

      I respect Bas as a fighter and pioneer,
      but his peculiar patois,
      all the “badabing, bang, blorp” stuff throws me off.

      I can only handle that in small doses.

  • Wade Dewell

    Wme wantsvto make ufc wwe. Rankings will be dropped eventually or just fake fluff as money fights and wwe bullshit antics and drama will preveil…. look it up wme wants to move away from being a serious fight league and into the ENTERTAINMENT SIDE OF THINGS…. get ready for more disrespectful trashtalking wwe wannabe douchebags with a god complex like mcmouth…… i can hardly stand ufc. My buddies no longer get together and order ufc ppv because i their words the league has become pretty gay…. they are sick of the fake animosity and wwe shenanigans. What gets you fights inst your record or your place in the rankigs its your wwe promo that matters

    • ozlanthos

      I think that has always been a fear among MMA fighters. I’ve long suspected that the UFC was already fixing fights, and now with this merger, I am sure that if they had’nt already been doing it, that it will be a regular practice for them. Fortunately for us, there are other leagues established, and new ones cropping up that will be more resistant to such corruption.

      -Oz

  • Md Shamsuudin Bokul

    UFC All MMA Fight Live online http://tinyurl.com/jyo9umu

    Md Shamsuudin Bokul

  • Julio Lawrence

    Bas Rutten is WAY WORSE than Goldberg…he makes a ton of bloopers just like Goldie and just isnt as good…wtf is this? Leave Goldie where he is.

  • Clay Hughes

    stan. period

    • aFriendlyAgenda

      I heard that he’s kinda good, knows what he’s talking about, but kinda boring.
      But thats just what I heard, I haven’t seen much of his commentary work.

    • Red4Life

      Brian Stann is the most boring commentator ever. Yes he is knowledgeable, but that only gets him so far.

      • Clay Hughes

        at least he’s not faking it like goldberg,plus joe’s the excietment. I don’t know, anik’s a no way I can tell you that

        • Red4Life

          Joe Rogan an Dan Hardy or Joe Rogan and Kenny Florian.

          • Clay Hughes

            honestly I think rogan is the problem, can’t get along with anybody cuz he’s a know it all been there done that guy, I like ken flo and hardy but I think they have strong personalities that I think rogan will get jealous/butthurt about because he’s a closet homosexual with self esteem issues

      • Clay Hughes

        yeah, but who we gonna get , that guy from bellator or the guy who does the fights with militech, that arab dude,… (who I kinda like)

  • drewcifer7840

    Why fix it? It ain’t broke.

  • Chris Brown

    Jim Ross

  • Red4Life

    Give it to Dan Hardy, him and joe are so knowledgeable and are good friends. I always have an issue with goldberg for litteraly stating the obvious and repeating himself over and over again. Please not Brian Stann! He is so boring and when he calls the fights, i watch the show with the mute button on

  • Michael

    Ranallo. Master and underrated. Two intelligent fight guys calling the fights…Fantastic.

  • Jim Hensey

    Cheal sonnen

  • Jim Hensey

    Or better yet chuck liddel and sugar ray Lenard lol