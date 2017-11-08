Report: Frankie Edgar Out Of UFC 218 Fight With Max Holloway

According to a report from Combate, former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar has suffered a facial injury in training and has been forced out of his scheduled UFC 218 bout with reigning featherweight champion Max Holloway.

Edgar, who also serves as a two-time title challenger at 145 pounds, has won back-to-back fights over the likes of Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez since dropping a decision loss to ex-champion Jose Aldo at UFC 200 in July 2016.

Holloway, on the other hand, has won an incredible 11 straight bouts since dropping a decision loss to Conor McGregor in 2013. The 25-year-old Hawaiian scored a third-round TKO victory over former 155-pound champion Anthony Pettis last December to become the interim featherweight champion before stopping Aldo last June in Brazil to unify the titles.

It appears as if the UFC is searching for a replacement opponent to fight Holloway.

With just a few weeks to go until the event that may be tough, but surging contender Cub Swanson may be an option. He was beaten by Holloway in 2015, but he’s won four-straight since, and has a fight scheduled for next month, so he may be in shape.

UFC 218 is set to take place on Dec. 2, 2017 from Detroit, Michigan.