Report: Fabricio Werdum To Meet Ben Rothwell At UFC 211

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio “Vai Cavalo” Werdum was campaigning hard for a rematch with champion Stipe Miocic, who knocked him out last May, but the UFC recently booked Miocic in a rematch against Junior Dos Santos for May 13, 2017’s UFC 211 from Dallas, Texas.

According to a report from Combate, Werdum will also compete at UFC 211 in a bout against No. 5-ranked Ben Rothwell. The UFC has yet to officially confirm the bout.

Since losing his title to Miocic in brutal fashion in his native Brazil, Werdum has only competed once, getting back to his winning ways with a one-sided decision victory in a rematch against Travis Browne at this past September’s UFC 203. He was then set to rematch fellow former champion Cain Velasquez at UFC 207 on Dec. 30, 2016, but the bout fell through when Velasquez failed to receive medical clearance from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC).

Rothwell, on the other hand, is coming off of a decision loss to Dos Santos last April. Prior to that, however, he had been the winner of four straight over the likes of Brandon Vera, Alistair Overeem, Matt Mitrione and Josh Barnett with all four of those victories coming by way of stoppage.

A bout between Werdum and Rothwell at UFC 211 makes quite a bit of sense, as the winner could be paired up with the winner of the card’s main event to form the next heavyweight title fight.

Is this a bout that interests you?