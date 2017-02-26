Report: Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal Targeted For UFC Fight Night 108

No. 3-ranked UFC welterweight contender Demian Maia is undoubtedly deserving of a 170-pound title shot, but it appears as if he will take a fight in the mean time while champion Tyron Woodley and No. 1-contender Stephen Thompson rematch at the upcoming UFC 209 card.

According to a report from Combate, the UFC is targeting a bout between Maia and No. 6-ranked Jorge Masvidal for April 22, 2017’s UFC Fight Night 108 from Nashville, Tennessee.

Maia, one of the very best submission artists in all of mixed martial arts, has won an impressive six straight, including notable victories over Matt Brown and Carlos Condit. He most recently submitted Condit last August.

Masvidal, on the other hand, has won three straight fights. After beating veterans Ross Pearson and Jake Ellenberger, Masvidal scored a stoppage victory over the previously surging Donald Cerrone last month, which launched him into the division’s top 10.

The bout has yet to be officially confirmed by the promotion.