Report: Cris Cyborg vs. Megan Anderson ‘Very Close To Being Finalized’

It looks as if Cris Cyborg’s next opponent could be made official in the near future.

The former Invicta FC featherweight champion has expressed interest in competing at UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, California. UFC President Dana White has also confirmed that the Brazilian slugger would indeed be competing on the card, but the promotion has yet to announce an opponent for her.

Originally, the UFC was targeting a bout between Cyborg and former 135-pound title challenger Cat Zingano, but Zingano revealed that she wouldn’t be healthy enough to fight at UFC 214. Cyborg, however, didn’t even appear to be interested in fighting Zingano, instead suggesting that the UFC book her against Invicta champion Megan Anderson.

Anderson was recently scheduled to headline Invicta FC 24, but that could soon change, as MMAFighting.com’s Ariel Helwani recently reported that a bout between Cyborg and Anderson is ‘very close to being finalized’ for UFC 214:

Cris Cyborg vs. Megan Anderson for the women’s 145 title at UFC 214 is very close to being finalized, I’m told. Almost there. Looking good. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 16, 2017

Anderson is currently riding a four fight win streak, with all four of those victories coming by way of TKO. She most recently scored a stoppage victory over Charmaine Tweet this past January.

Cyborg, on the other hand, has scored back-to-back victories in the Octagon, stopping both Leslie Smith and Lina Lansberg in 140-pound catchweight bouts. Many consider the Brazilian to be the best female fighter on the planet and she is without question one of the most feared fighters actively competing.

UFC 214 is currently set to be headlined by a light heavyweight title rematch between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones.