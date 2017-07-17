Report: Conor McGregor Allegedly Suffers Knockout Sparring For Mayweather Fight

It seems as though another report has surfaced suggesting UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has suffered a knockout while sparring.

McGregor is currently in preparation to take on undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. inside the squared circle next month (Sat. August 26, 2017) in an epic superfight on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV). The event will mark the professional boxing debut of “The Notorious One” as he takes on the 49-0 Mayweather.

Prior to the announcement of the fight between the pair, footage surfaced of the Irishman sparring with South African welterweight Chris van Heerden, who clearly outclassed “The Notorious One” in between the ropes. Now, former WBO welterweight champion Jessie Vargas is claiming that McGregor was recently rendered unconscious during a sparring session in preparation for his fight against Mayweather.

Due to the alleged developments, Vargas is extremely confident that the man formerly known as “Pretty Boy Floyd” will walk out of the T-Mobile Arena next month with a knockout win over the UFC star as well as his record-breaking 50th consecutive win (quotes via MMA Mania):

“Conor’s gonna get knocked out,” Vargas told Villanfy Media. “Mayweather always lives up to the hype. I have no doubt. I actually want to put down money on it, the odds aren’t that bad. [McGregor] got knocked out in sparring already, man.”

You can check out the video of Vargas claiming McGregor was knocked out here: