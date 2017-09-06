Ray Borg Believes He Has ‘Nothing To Lose’ At UFC 215

If Ray Borg pulls off, arguably, the biggest upset in mixed martial arts (MMA) history this weekend (Sat. September 9, 2017) he says he’ll gladly give Demetrious Johnson an immediate rematch for the flyweight title.

Johnson has never lost in MMA competition while competing at 125 pounds. He is the only UFC flyweight champ in promotion history and has defended his title successfully a record-tying 10 times, tying former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva’s record. If he is successful against Borg this weekend, he’ll be the most successful champion in the history of MMA.

Borg and Johnson were recently part of a media call to promote the event and discussed the match-up. Borg claimed that if he emerges victorious over “Mighty Mouse” he will gladly give him an immediate rematch (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“If I win, I’m going to fight DJ again,” Borg said. “He’s one of the greatest for a reason. He’s defended his belt 10 times. There would be no reason why, if I beat him, I wouldn’t fight him again. I imagine a great champion like himself will get an automatic rematch, so I’ll go home, I’ll fulfill the promise that I made to my niece, which is to take her to Disneyland, and then I’ll go right back home and go right back to the board and learn how to beat DJ in an even more impressive fashion.”

While Borg isn’t one to trash-talk before a fight, he did note one thing that may be a dangerous factor for Johnson heading into their fight. With Borg being just 24-years-old he feels as if he is going into this fight with nothing to lose and is prepared to fight like ‘wild man’: